KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,816 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after buying an additional 1,437,364 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.97. The stock had a trading volume of 240,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,141. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

