KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. GSK accounts for approximately 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 577,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

