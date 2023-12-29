KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 83,730 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,730 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 163,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KEY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

