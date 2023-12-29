KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 455,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

