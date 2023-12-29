KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.39. 3,247,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,199,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

