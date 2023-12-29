KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.73. 268,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,638. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

