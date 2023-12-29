KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,822. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

