Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Trading Down 8.8%

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Kings Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

About Kings Entertainment Group

Kings Entertainment Group Inc provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

