Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 2.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.87. 157,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,019,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
The firm has a market capitalization of $981.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
