Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 2.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.87. 157,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,019,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $981.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 289,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

