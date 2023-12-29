Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $162.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.07), with a volume of 122518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

The firm has a market cap of £136.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

