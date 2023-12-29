Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Director Steven William Sinclair Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE KEC opened at C$11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$494.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.2883065 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEC. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

