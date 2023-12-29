KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 3.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $41,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $584.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,916. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $597.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.