Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 183.4% in December

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,700 shares, an increase of 183.4% from the November 30th total of 787,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kobe Steel Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of Kobe Steel stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.
About Kobe Steel
