Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Recommended Stories

