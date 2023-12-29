KRS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $150.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,239.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

