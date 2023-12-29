KRS Capital Management LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.98 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

