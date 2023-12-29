KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.