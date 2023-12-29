KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $462.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.49 and a fifty-two week high of $463.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

