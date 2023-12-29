KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,054,478 shares of company stock valued at $144,915,497. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

