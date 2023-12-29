Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.85. 169,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 579,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.