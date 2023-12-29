Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142,165 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 5.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $27,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 218.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 29,928 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $227.06 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.03 and its 200-day moving average is $212.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

