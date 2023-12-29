Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 443,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

