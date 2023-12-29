LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up to $11.58

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.97. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 229,486 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,240,761 shares of company stock valued at $184,194,377 in the last 90 days. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.