Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette Sells 10,000 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $149.18 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $88.51 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

