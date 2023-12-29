Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 1-Year High at $451.35

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $451.35 and last traded at $448.80, with a volume of 40531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $446.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.40.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.07 and its 200 day moving average is $372.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.