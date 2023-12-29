Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.39

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 35069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Nomura raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lenovo Group
Lenovo Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lenovo Group
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.