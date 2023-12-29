Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.39

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 35069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

