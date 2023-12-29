Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.18

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Societe Generale lowered Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Leonardo
Leonardo Stock Performance
Leonardo Company Profile
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.