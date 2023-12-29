Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.18

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

