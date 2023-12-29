Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading 2.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lightspeed Commerce traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.64. 58,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 888,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 427,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

