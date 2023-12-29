Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.44

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.44 and last traded at C$27.32, with a volume of 364167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41.

In related news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. In other news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,811 shares of company stock valued at $577,286. Corporate insiders own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

