Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.27

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 74558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Limbach alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMB

Limbach Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $504.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $127.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Limbach during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limbach by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 109,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Limbach by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.