Lindenwold Advisors INC Acquires 279 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.09. 62,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,471. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.22.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

