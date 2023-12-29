Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.39. 1,595,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,313,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

