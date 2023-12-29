Lindenwold Advisors INC Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $487.97. The stock had a trading volume of 95,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,225. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

