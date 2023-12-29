Lindenwold Advisors INC Invests $302,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $94.79. 90,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

