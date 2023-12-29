Lindenwold Advisors INC Invests $369,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $42.71. 259,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,023. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

