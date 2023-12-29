Lindenwold Advisors INC Raises Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in AAON were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. 40,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

