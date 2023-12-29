Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 1,165 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 436.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 137.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 90.0% in the second quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 421,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 199,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

ROAD traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. 25,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.