Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 372 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $670.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,525. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $382.56 and a one year high of $723.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.