Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 476 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.78. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

