Lindenwold Advisors INC Takes $302,000 Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at $47,315,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 73.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,541,000 after purchasing an additional 793,558 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 247.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 735,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 524,400 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $22,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.38.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

