Lindenwold Advisors INC Trims Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

