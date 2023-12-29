Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.88. 426,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,402. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

