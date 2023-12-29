Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $702.55. The stock had a trading volume of 255,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,584. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

