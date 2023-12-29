Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,122 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on C. Bank of America dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 4,531,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,581,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

