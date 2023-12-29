Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,815 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $57.46. 972,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

