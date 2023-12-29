Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 882 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 760,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,425. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $548.01 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $971.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $901.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $522.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

