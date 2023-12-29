Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

F traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,391,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,957,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

