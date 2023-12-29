Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

EFV stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $52.03. 1,646,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

