Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.96. 1,120,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.36 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $254.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,048 shares of company stock valued at $197,823,291 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.