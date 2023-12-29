Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 433 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

DUK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 554,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

